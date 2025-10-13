Some of our favorite photos from ACL Weekend Two

This year's Austin City Limits Festival has come to a close. More than a hundred artists played over six days for thousands of fans who braved the heat and dust to catch sets from their favorite performers.

The KUT and KUTX multimedia team were there every day, roaming the park, making photos and recording private performances. More than 60,000 images were taken, and 17 stripped-down, intimate backstage sessions were filmed. Below are some of our favorite photos from the second weekend.

Also, be sure to check out our photo post from Weekend One along with some before and after comparisons of the park. For more coverage be sure to visit our music station KUTX .

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Kenzie Crowe of Girl Tones leans back onto the stage as she performs during the band's set at the second weekend of ACL Fest.

Shunya Carroll / KUT News A couple walks through a clearing as dust fills the air during the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Doechii performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Shunya Carroll / KUT News Fans dash towards the main stage barricade as soon as the gates open on Friday, Oct. 10.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News South Arcade lead singer Harmony Cavelle gives a thumbs up during the band's set.

Shunya Carroll / KUT News Alyssa Turgeon, right, takes a photo of couple Carli and Jace Thompson in front of the field of multi-colored flags.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Spacey Jane guitarist Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu performs during Weekend Two.

Shunya Carroll / KUT News From left, sisters Jackie and Sophia Gonzales with friend Chelsea McCaffrey came prepared with masks to protect against dust.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Olivia Dean performs during the Weekend Two.

Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News The crowd dances to a Disco Lines set at the Miller Lite Stage.

Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News Cat Morrice cools off in front of a misting fan.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Members of hey, nothing perform on stage.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Bassist Alexandria Elizabeth of the band julie performs wearing all black.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Fans sing along at the barricade as Wet Leg performs during the second weekend.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay performs during ACL Fest.