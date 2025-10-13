© 2025 KUT Public Media

Some of our favorite photos from ACL Weekend Two

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 13, 2025 at 5:17 PM CDT
A fan reacts into the air as she watches The Strokes perform during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Festival.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A fan reacts as she watches The Strokes perform during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Festival.

This year's Austin City Limits Festival has come to a close. More than a hundred artists played over six days for thousands of fans who braved the heat and dust to catch sets from their favorite performers.

The KUT and KUTX multimedia team were there every day, roaming the park, making photos and recording private performances. More than 60,000 images were taken, and 17 stripped-down, intimate backstage sessions were filmed. Below are some of our favorite photos from the second weekend.

Also, be sure to check out our photo post from Weekend One along with some before and after comparisons of the park. For more coverage be sure to visit our music station KUTX .

A blonde woman sits back on her knees while intensely playing an electric guitar on a stage.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Kenzie Crowe of Girl Tones leans back onto the stage as she performs during the band's set at the second weekend of ACL Fest.
A couple walks through a clearing at ACL Fest.
Shunya Carroll
/
KUT News
A couple walks through a clearing as dust fills the air during the Austin City Limits Music Festival.
A Black woman wearing a white cropped T-shirt and light blue cuttor off jeans squats while singing into a microphone on stage.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Doechii performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Fans are running towards the main stage barricade after the gates opened for Friday of Weekend Two at ACL Fest.
Shunya Carroll
/
KUT News
Fans dash towards the main stage barricade as soon as the gates open on Friday, Oct. 10.
The hands of a white woman are seen making a thumb's up motion as she holds a microphone. Her face is visible but more out of focus behind her hands and arms.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
South Arcade lead singer Harmony Cavelle gives a thumbs up during the band's set.
A woman takes a photo of a another woman sitting on top of her husband's shoulders in front of a field of colorful flags.
Shunya Carroll
/
KUT News
Alyssa Turgeon, right, takes a photo of couple Carli and Jace Thompson in front of the field of multi-colored flags.
A man in a yellow shirt plays an electric guitar on stage.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Spacey Jane guitarist Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu performs during Weekend Two.
Three women walk with masks over their face during sunset with dust in the background.
Shunya Carroll
/
KUT News
From left, sisters Jackie and Sophia Gonzales with friend Chelsea McCaffrey came prepared with masks to protect against dust.
A woman in a striped dress sings into a microphone in front of a pink stage background.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Olivia Dean performs during the Weekend Two.
A shirtless man with sunglasses on dances with one of his hands in the air amongst a crowd of people.
Kennedy Weatherby
/
KUT News
The crowd dances to a Disco Lines set at the Miller Lite Stage.
A woman with her hair pulled up and sunglasses on cools off as a fan blows mist her way.
Kennedy Weatherby
/
KUT News
Cat Morrice cools off in front of a misting fan.
Two people are facing each other while playing guitars on stage. One person in a red shirt is playing an electric guitar and leaning over backwards, while the other person wearing a tan shirt and playing an acoustic guitar leans forward.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Members of hey, nothing perform on stage.
One member of the trio julie plays the bass guitar on stage at ACL Fest Weekend Two.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Bassist Alexandria Elizabeth of the band julie performs wearing all black.
Fans sing along and jump while holding on to the barricade in front of a stage.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Fans sing along at the barricade as Wet Leg performs during the second weekend.
A woman wearing a blue jacket sings into a microphone and dances so that her hair is flying over her head.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay performs during ACL Fest.
Two women are seen posing for a photo in a giant picture frame with the words "Austin City Limits Music Fest" at the top.
Shunya Carroll
/
KUT News
From left, Laura Gandara and Azul K. Zaragoza pose for a photo while standing in a large colorful picture frame.
