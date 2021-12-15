Austin Water offers supplies to help customers prepare for winter weather

Lee esta historia en español.

Austin Water is offering free supplies and tips to help Austinites prepare for any potential freezing temperatures this winter.

Although winters in Central Texas are typically mild, February’s winter storm proved severe freezing weather certainly isn’t out of the question and Austinites should be prepared.

Customers can pick up free hose bib covers, tools to shut off the water meter, and winter preparedness tip sheets at two customer service centers while supplies last:

North Branch:

8716 Research Blvd., Suite 115

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

South Branch:

1901 W. William Cannon Drive, Suite 100

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The utility says people can follow its Facebook page for any additional pop-up events where toolkits will be offered.

Austin Water encourages people to take steps now — while the weather is relatively mild — to make sure they’re prepared for any possible freezes like we saw in February.

Here are the steps the utility recommends:



Make sure you know where your water main shutoff valve is and keep debris and other obstacles away from it. Here’s a video showing how to locate it.



Winterize your home by making repairs to broken windows, doors and walls.



Weatherize any exposed pipes and water heaters. You can buy supplies to wrap pipes and water heaters when you know a storm is coming.



Turn off irrigation systems during the winter to conserve water and get towels or a Styrofoam insulator to wrap around outdoor faucets.



Gather supplies, including a water meter key, a battery-powered radio and flashlight and water (one gallon per person and pet per day for seven days). Read about more supplies you might want to have on hand.



Sign up for emergency alerts at WarnCentralTexas.org. Note that Austin Water has a 24-hour emergency hotline you can call at 512-972-1000, Option 1.

Read more from Austin Water on how to prepare for winter here.