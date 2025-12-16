This Is My Thing: Choral Singing!

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we're talking with Fran Rush about her decades-long love of choral singing. As a student in 1950s Chicago, Fran was introduced to the art form and quickly fell in love. That was 70 years ago, and — aside from a two-decade-or-so break while she raised a family — she's been singing with choruses ever since.

We'll talk about her early singing days (and hear a bit of an actual recording of her high school choral group), her current work with Chorus Austin, and about all the years in between.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again). There’s some great stuff in there that couldn’t fit into the shorter on-air version, so check it out!

