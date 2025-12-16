© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

This Is My Thing: Choral Singing!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
Fan Rush (on the right in the purple boa) performs with Chorus Austin
Bob Branson
Fan Rush (on the right in the purple boa) performs with Chorus Austin

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we're talking with Fran Rush about her decades-long love of choral singing. As a student in 1950s Chicago, Fran was introduced to the art form and quickly fell in love. That was 70 years ago, and — aside from a two-decade-or-so break while she raised a family — she's been singing with choruses ever since.

We'll talk about her early singing days (and hear a bit of an actual recording of her high school choral group), her current work with Chorus Austin, and about all the years in between.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again). There’s some great stuff in there that couldn’t fit into the shorter on-air version, so check it out!
Tags
Art Beat This Is My ThingPerforming Arts
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
See stories by Michael Lee
Related Content
  • Beth Rowan (left), Paddles with a Purpose team member and Breast Cancer survivor, talks to her teammates during Dragon boat practice on Lady Bird Lake on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. Patricia Lim/KUT News
    Art Beat
    This Is My Thing: Dragon Boat Racing!
    On this week's episode, we're talking with Beth Rowan about her love of dragon boat racing, a sport she took up as a form of physical therapy and which grew to mean much more to her.
  • Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
    Art Beat
    This Is My Thing: Fountain Pens!
    Michael Lee
    On this week's episode, we're talking with two longstanding members of the Austin Pen Club, Cindy Miller and Craig Bond, about their shared love of collecting and using fountain pens.
  • The photo shy Becky James shows off a card on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
    Art Beat
    This Is My Thing: Upcycling Greeting Cards!
    Michael Lee
    On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Becky James about her love of upcycling greeting cards. She stumbled upon the hobby after retirement and now she's on a bit of a mission to save old greeting cards from the landfill by turning them into new and improved cards.