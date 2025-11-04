© 2025 KUT Public Media

This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

This Is My Thing: Fountain Pens!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published November 4, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
Michael Lee
/
KUT
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about fountain pens — collecting them, writing with them, repairing them, hitting the road to find them, and just getting together with friends to talk about them. We're talking with two members of the Austin Pen Club, Cindy Miller and Craig Bond, about all of those things and more.

We’ll talk about how they each fell in love with this type of writing utensil and find out what these pens (and the community they've found around them) mean to them.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again). There’s some great stuff in there that couldn’t fit into the shorter on-air version, so check it out!

Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
1 of 7  — 20251104 TIMT fountain pens 02.png
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
Michael Lee / KUT
Fountain pens on display at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
2 of 7  — 20251104 TIMT fountain pens 05.png
Fountain pens on display at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
Michael Lee / KUT
Fountain pens on display at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
3 of 7  — 20251104 TIMT fountain pens 04.png
Fountain pens on display at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
Michael Lee / KUT
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
4 of 7  — 20251104 TIMT fountain pens 06.png
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
Michael Lee / KUT
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
5 of 7  — 20251104 TIMT fountain pens 08.png
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
Michael Lee / KUT
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
6 of 7  — 20251104 TIMT fountain pens 07.png
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
Michael Lee / KUT
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
7 of 7  — 20251104 TIMT fountain pens 03.png
Cindy Miller shops for fountain pens at Paper Place in Austin, TX October 7. 2025
Michael Lee / KUT

Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
