-
Austin led Texas in the number of hate crimes reported last year, according to FBI data. The FBI’s 2017 hate crime statistics data show the state capital…
-
In the weeks after a series of vandalisms at the North Austin Muslim Community Center, Imam Islam Mossaad says prayer services have continued as usual,…
-
From Texas Standard:Despite a Texas law that provides penalties for hate crimes, very few people have been prosecuted for committing them. A…
-
From Texas Standard:Police across the country are reeling after the shooting of police officers in Dallas and now most recently in Baton Rouge. Now…