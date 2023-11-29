© 2023 KUT Public Media

Judge sentences Congregation Beth Israel arsonist to 10 years in prison

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published November 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST
Two years after the attempted 2021 arson, the doors at Congregation Beth Israel are charred and black with caution tape tied to the door handles.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT
Two years later, doors at Congregation Beth Israel still bear the scars from the attempted 2021 arson. Franklin Sechriest was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday.

Franklin Sechriest, the San Marcos man who admittedly tried to burn down an Austin synagogue in 2021, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday.

Sechriest, 20, pleaded guilty to hate crime charges and attempted arson in April. The Halloween 2021 fire caused more than $100,000 in damages to Congregation Beth Israel.

Federal prosecutors argued the then-18-year-old meticulously planned the antisemitic attack, scoping out the sanctuary and even testing out firebombs ahead of the fire that scorched the synagogue's door and nearly spread to the sanctuary.

The attack occurred in a year that saw a record number of antisemitic incidents in Austin, and Beth Israel is still reeling from the incident as hateful demonstrations and attacks against Jewish Texans continue to rise.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
