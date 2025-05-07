Austin health leaders say an active mosquito season is ahead

As spring temperatures warm up and Austin welcomes some much-needed rain, Austin Public Health experts are cautioning that mosquito season is upon us.

Mosquitoes tend to thrive between May and November in Texas, and damp conditions provide them with ideal breeding grounds. Those itchy mosquito bites also come with risk, as mosquitoes can carry viral diseases such as West Nile and Zika.

“We’ve seen the weather changing over the years here in Austin, and as a result, we’ve seen mosquito seasons running longer than before,” Marcel Elizondo, Austin’s Environmental Health Services division chief, said in a statement.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that Texas had more West Nile cases than any other state last year. Many people who contract the disease may be asymptomatic — but around 20% will develop symptoms including headaches, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. In some cases, the disease can affect the central nervous system and can even be fatal.

Preliminary APH data shows that Travis County had 33 West Nile cases in 2024, including two deaths from the disease. Those numbers are up from 2023 , when APH reported one death and three probable West Nile cases.

APH conducts regular monitoring of mosquito pools to test for the virus. In 2024, West Nile was detected in 101 mosquito pools.

“We’re also continuing to see West Nile in the pool samples we test — it's crucial that we take this seriously and protect ourselves whenever we’re spending time outdoors,” Elizondo said.

While outside in the coming months, APH recommends wearing light, loose-fitting clothing that covers arms and legs, especially between the hours of dusk and dawn, when West Nile-carrying mosquitoes are most active. Additionally, folks are advised to use a DEET insect repellant and drain standing water from places like bird baths and clogged rain gutters.

“While everyone is excited to get back to their favorite spring and summer activities, let's make sure that we’re taking quick steps to protect ourselves and fully enjoy this time of year,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes.