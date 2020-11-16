-
Lee esta historia en español. Austin has found 14 pools of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in Travis County and two probable cases of the disease…
-
A pool of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus has been detected in Central Austin, health officials announced Thursday. Austin Public Health identified…
-
From Texas Standard:On any given day between May and November, Bethany Bolling and her team of microbiologists at the Texas Department of State Health…
-
From Texas Standard:In part 2 of our series on the impact of West Nile, we look at reducing the risk of the virus.Eighty percent of people infected with…
-
From Texas Standard:West Nile virus made big headlines in Texas in 2012. But the truth is, it probably infects thousands of people here each year, even…
-
From Texas Standard:Walking out to get the mail? Put on some repellant. Seriously.One type of mosquito you really want to avoid right now is one that is…
-
After an unprecedented outbreak of West Nile virus in Texas last year, the state has seen half of the reported cases compared to this time last year.But,…
-
Update: Nov. 11, 1:09 p.m.:Dr. Philip Huang is the Medical Director for Austin/Travis County Health and Human Services. He says there are still some…
-
The weekend rain may have killed off some adult mosquitoes. But now it means a potential boom for mosquito breeding as standing water collects.Experts say…
-
Good morning! Grab your galoshes and umbrella, it's raining! After a dry couple of weeks, that's our top story in today's AM Update:Rain and More RainThe…