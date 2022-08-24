Four people test positive for West Nile virus, Austin Public Health says

Austin Public Health is urging precautions after four people tested positive for West Nile virus in Travis County.

A West Nile-positive pool of mosquitoes was found in the 78759 ZIP code in Northwest Austin this week. Another pool of mosquitoes was found last month in the 78721 ZIP code east of U.S. Highway 183 in East Austin.

The virus causes headaches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting and rashes in roughly a fifth of the people who are bitten by a West Nile-positive mosquito, APH said.

Mosquitoes can propagate in as little as a teaspoon of water, so APH is advising residents to empty out any standing water after the torrential rains. It also suggests applying insecticide containing DEET and wearing light, loose-fitting clothing if you're going outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.