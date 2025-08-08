Austin Public Health identifies probable case of West Nile virus

A Travis County resident has a probable case of West Nile virus, Austin Public Health officials said. If confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services, it would be the first case of West Nile in the county this year.

APH began warning in May to expect an active mosquito season with heightened risk for mosquito-borne illnesses this year. Mosquitoes tend to be most active between May and November. Heavy rainfall associated with the July floods in Central Texas further intensified the risks.

“All the rain we've seen so far this year has created plenty of breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” Marcel Elizondo, head of APH's Environmental Health Services Division, said in a statement. “Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a bottle cap full of water. Be sure to check your property and clear out any standing water you see.”

Austin Public Health regularly collects samples of mosquitoes in Travis County and tests them for West Nile. Nine of those mosquito pools have tested positive so far this season. Neighboring counties have also seen West Nile activity this year, with one human case detected in Hays County and one in Williamson County.

West Nile is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the United States. Preliminary data, subject to final confirmation by DSHS, shows 33 West Nile cases in Travis County last year, including two deaths.

While the disease can be serious — resulting in seizures, comas and death — only around 20% of those infected by West Nile develop symptoms. Many of those patients experience headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. West Nile especially poses a risk to those over 60 and people with serious underlying medical conditions.

In addition to draining standing water, APH recommends applying a DEET-based insect repellent, covering arms and legs while outside, and being vigilant during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.