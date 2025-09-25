© 2025 KUT Public Media

Fantastic Fest – Austin's weirdest, wildest film festival – goes medieval

KUT 90.5 | By Jenny Dubin
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:01 AM CDT
People dressed as characters from the movie ‘The Strangers - Chapter 2’ walk around the lobby of Alamo Drafthouse during the film premiere at Fantastic Fest.
Jenny Dubin for KUT News
People dressed as characters from the movie The Strangers - Chapter 2 walk around the lobby of the Alamo Drafthouse during the film premiere at Fantastic Fest.

If you passed the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar last Thursday, you might have thought you’d stumbled into a scene from Game of Thrones.

Seventy-five armored warriors – live action role players – clashed in a medieval battle in front of the theater.

But this wasn’t Westeros; the battle heralded the opening night of Fantastic Fest, as famous for its film premieres as for its outrageous stunts. Now in its 20th year, the nation’s largest genre film festival is still rewriting rules of what a film festival can be.

Fantastic Fest Director Lisa Dreyer at the Alamo Drafthouse.
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Director Lisa Dreyer said Fantastic Fest is about nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.

“We have buried people alive,” the festival’s director, Lisa Dreyer, said. “One year, we had people – under the supervision of a doctor – draw their own blood and cook it into a traditional blood sausage and then they ate it. Last year, we had people from a sideshow come and they let guests staple their face.”

The fest has grown from a scrappy gathering of horror fans into a cultural juggernaut, she said, adding that horror movies are some of the only movies making money at the box office these days.

The opening-night film, Primate, is about a killer chimpanzee and stars Troy Kotsur. Fans also lined up for the fest’s trademark “secret screenings,” which aren’t revealed until the lights go down. This year, they included Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia.

Alamo Drafthouse employees from left, Kat Shober, Grace Svoboda and Francesca Graham at Fantastic Fest, the largest genre film festival in the US.
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Alamo Drafthouse employees Kat Shober, Grace Svoboda and Francesca Graham dress in costume for the festival.

But beyond the big premieres, the festival has had a history of elevating up-and-coming filmmakers.

“It really is the place that everyone’s looking for of who are gonna be the next voices,” Texas-born director and UT grad Bryan Bertino said, “who are gonna be the new filmmakers who are gonna pop.”

Dreyer said Fantastic Fest is about nurturing the next generation of filmmakers, and organizers are doubling down on its role as a launch pad for new voices.

“Making movies, it seems, gets harder and harder every year financially,” Dreyer said, “so Fantastic Fest really just wants to expand our impact and our reach so we can help our filmmakers make a living making art.”

Justin Leon, left, and V. Jones, right, participate in a game of Dungeons and Dragons during Fantastic Fest at The Highball in Austin.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Justin Leon and V. Jones play Dungeons and Dragons during festival at The Highball in Austin.

To do that, the fest introduced a competition this year called “Fantastic Pitches.” Five finalists battled live on stage for $100,000 and a guaranteed world premiere.

“Our goal with Fantastic Fest is to really continue to champion filmmakers and to help filmmakers with their careers,” Dreyer said.

The winners this year were Nicolas Curcio, Kirby Gladstein and Ben Gojer for their film Play House, which was described as sinister meets Sesame Street. It's a story about how one man's fixer-upper turns nightmarish when tapes from a creepy children's show unleash dark secrets in his new home.

A dragon decorates the entrance to Highball and South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse during Fantastic Fest.
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
A dragon looms over the entrance to the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar during Fantastic Fest.

Then there are the fest's legendary traditions, like the "Fantastic Debates," where filmmakers argue hot topics on stage then settle the score in the boxing ring. In keeping with the medieval theme this year, though, boxing was out and sword-fighting was in.

“Fantastic Fest is kind of a refuge for all the artists and weirdos,” Dreyer said, “and we're definitely keeping things weird.”
Jenny Dubin
See stories by Jenny Dubin
