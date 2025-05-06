An Austin-based filmmaker shares why she thinks Texas is the best place to make movies

Elizabeth Avellán knows what it takes to make movies in Texas. The longtime producer helped co-found Troublemaker Studios in Austin with her ex-husband: Austin-based director and producer Robert Rodriguez

“I think that our crews here are the best crews that I've worked with anywhere,” she said.

Avellán and Rodriguez made a conscious effort to make films in Texas rather than make them in Hollywood.

“You get to somewhere like LA, and if it's not their way of doing business or life then it's hard to build anything like that,” she said. “Whereas for us, we all knew each other and we started together and [cooperated] and it grows from there.”

Troublemaker’s roster of films range from the youth spy series "Spy Kids," to films like "Desperado," "From Dusk till Dawn," and "Machete." The studio has worked with the best of Latinx talent, including Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Danny Trejo.

“It's interesting when scripts are written. If there isn't an ethnicity attached to it, they immediately think white,” Avellán said. “I just think that not just us, but everyone needs to be mindful of the amount of talent we have.”

Avellán will be championing Latinx stories and making films in Texas at this year's Cine Las Americas International Film Festival. The fest is expanding this year, adding a conference element where Avellán will deliver the keynote speech alongside fellow Austin-based filmmaker David Blue Garcia.

The festival, now in its 27th year, will take place May 14 to 18. This year will feature competitions for best documentary short, narrative short and music video, as well as the Hecho en Tejas showcase that highlights the best films made in Texas.

Other changes include the expansion of the festival's youth competition that showcases work by filmmakers under 19. The Emergente Youth competition will take place on May 24.

The festival opens May 14 with a screening of "Take it Away," celebrating the life and impact of Johnny Canales, whose syndicated music variety show helped launch the careers of artists, including Selena.

