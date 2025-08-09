Beto O'Rourke heads to Fort Worth to rally against Texas GOP redistricting 'power grab'

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke will hold a rally in Fort Worth Saturday, where he’s expected to address a court decision ordering him to stop funding the quorum-breaking Democrats stalling Republican-led redistricting efforts.

The rally, dubbed "The People vs. The Power Grab," kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ridglea Theatre. O'Rourke planned to raise money at the event for Texas House Democrats who left the state to prevent the passage of newly proposed congressional maps with the potential to give President Donald Trump five new GOP-controlled seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

But after a court ruling Friday evening, O'Rourke can likely no longer donate that money directly.

A Tarrant County judge issued a temporary restraining order against O'Rourke and his political group Powered by People, after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused them of misleading donors. Powered by People is a top contributor to the Democrats who left the state to prevent the passage of new maps.

According to Paxton, the group claimed contributions would be used for political purposes, but were instead used for “lavish personal expenditures” like private jets, luxury hotels and fine dining.

In a statement posted to social media, O'Rourke called out Paxton and said he still planned to speak at Saturday's rally.