Paramount Theatre will get new seats, event lounge in historic restoration

The Paramount Theatre launched a campaign Wednesday to raise money for the restoration of the 110-year-old building and a reimagining of the State Theatre next door.

"We want to preserve and protect and build both of these theaters — the State Theatre and the Paramount Theatre — for the next 100 years," Jim Ritts, CEO of the Austin Theatre Alliance, said during a news conference announcing the Shine On campaign. "And how are we going to do that? Very simply: We're going to restore the Paramount Theatre to its gorgeosity — it's a perfect word — of the early 1930s."

He said the Paramount project was the first full restoration in almost five decades.

The plans for the Paramount include:



Restoration of the interior paint work, plaster molding and chandeliers

Updated and more energy-efficient infrastructure and technology

Replacement of all 1,200 seats

Expansion of restrooms and concession stands

The creation of a lounge for events envisioned in the original blueprints

The plans for the State Theatre include:



A transformation of the interior inspired by the building's art deco facade

Restoration of the facade and marquee

Installation of an elevator

Updated seating

The creation of a basement speakeasy and rooftop deck

Expanded restrooms

The Austin Theatre Alliance, the nonprofit that operates the venues, set a fundraising goal of $65 million. Community members can donate here.

Courtesy of the Paramount Theatre A rendering of the third-floor lounge at the Paramount. It will be called JP’s Peace, Love, and Happiness Lounge after donors John Paul & Eloise DeJoria.

The Paramount is one of only 20 theaters in the U.S. that is more than 100 years old and still operating. It hosts over 500 events each year, including the Moontower Comedy Festival each spring, a Summer Classic Film Series, and premieres during the Austin Film Festival and South by Southwest. It also hosted a handful of ATXplained Live shows.

The theater opened on Congress Avenue as a vaudeville venue in October 1915. The State Theatre, Austin's first movie house, opened next door 20 years later. The two venues merged in 2000.

The Paramount will close in June for at least eight months while the renovations take place, the alliance said. Work on the State Theatre is expected to follow and will take 13-16 months to complete.