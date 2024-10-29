© 2024 KUT Public Media

ATXplained
For this project, we ask you what you want us to investigate and what stories you'd like us to tell.

Is the Driskill hotel haunted? We held a seance to find out.

KUT 90.5 | By Ben Philpott,
Deborah CannonMichael MinasiRenee Dominguez
Published October 29, 2024 at 5:07 AM CDT
A flashlight lights up a sign during a seance at the Driskill hotel.
Deborah Cannon
/
KUT News
A flashlight lights up a sign during a seance at the Driskill hotel.

Halloween is the perfect time for a story about one of Austin’s many supposedly haunted places. Ghost stories are everywhere here — from the Paramount Theatre to the Capitol. But the Driskill Hotel on Sixth Street might be the undisputed champion of supernatural destinations in Austin. KUT’s Ben Philpott enlisted the help of some paranormal experts to investigate.

This story premiered at KUT's ATXplained Live at the Bass Concert Hall on Oct. 23.

Reported by Ben Philpott. Produced by Deborah Cannon, Michael Minasi and Renee Dominguez.
Austin History
Ben Philpott
Deborah Cannon
Michael Minasi
Michael Minasi is a photo and video storyteller at KUT and KUTX. Got a tip? Email him at mminasi@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @MichaelMinasi.
Renee Dominguez
