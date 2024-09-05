A generation of Austinites remembers seeing alligators near Barton Springs. Were they ever there?

This story was originally told live at the Paramount Theatre on Oct. 11, 2023. Our next live show is on Oct. 23 at Bass Concert Hall. Get your tickets now!

Austin is a town of many mascots. The bats under the Congress Avenue Bridge. The salamanders of Barton Springs. Even the sneaky grackle has become a beloved icon.

This is not a story about those animals. This is a story about alligators.

Gators are not something that people often associate with Austin, but they do appear in our local mythology. It was one of those appearances that prompted listener Jade Florence to reach out to ATXplained with a question.

Florence is a wildlife biologist. She says a few years ago she was looking into the history of Zilker Park when she came across a rumor that there used to be alligators there.

Specifically, she heard that there used to be gators in Eliza Spring, a natural spring-fed pool like Barton Springs. Now restricted from public access, Eliza Spring sits between Barton Springs and the Zilker Eagle mini train station, encircled by a recently restored stone amphitheater.

Austin Price / KUT News Eliza Spring, near Barton Springs, was the alleged habitat of the gators.

Florence’s question was this: “Have there ever been any sightings or history of gators in or around Zilker Park?”

“Gators don’t seem like an animal that would be or should be in Zilker Park,” she told me. “So that struck me as odd.”

In investigating this story, I have found three different ways to answer her question. All of them seem credible. Two of them are contradictory.

So, here’s answer number one:



The legend of Charlie

After Florence heard the story of the Zilker Park alligators, she asked her parents-in-law about it — they're both longtime Austinites. They told her they never saw gators in Eliza Spring. But there was a gator down the street from the park, on Barton Springs Road, at a restaurant called the Holiday House.

The gator lived in a moat around the restaurant.

Jade’s mother-in-law, Julie Chappell, said sometime in the early '70s she went to the Holiday House and saw this gator with her own eyes.

“There was a walkway that went into the restaurant, that went over his swamp, so you could see him every time you went in,” she recalled. “My brother-in-law does remember that his name was Charlie.”

And Charlie's story is the stuff of Austin legend.

Austin American-Statesman It's thought that pranksters put Charlie in UT's Littlefield Fountain before he was sent to live at the Holiday House.

In 1964, a four-foot-long alligator was fished out of UT’s Littlefield Fountain. People figured he was put there by pranksters. He was immediately named Charlie for unknown reasons. Though, a search through old newspaper archives suggests that “Charlie” was a popular name for gators back then.

Not knowing what to do with Charlie, the police immediately gifted him to a local restaurateur named Ralph Moreland, who installed Charlie in that moat at the Holiday House as an attraction.

“It was weird,” remembered Chappell.

She doesn’t know the half of it.

Dave Kerbow is another successful local Austin restaurateur. He founded the Catfish Parlor restaurants here in 1973. But he started his career in food service as Charlie the alligator's caretaker.

Did the two form a special bond?

“Nah,” Kerbow told me. “He didn’t know who I was. He’d probably bite me if I got in there. Even though I fed him.”

Kerbow said feeding Charlie was tricky. He used a broomstick with a nail hammered in the end to dangle a slab of meat for Charlie to eat.

“I think it was fajitas,” he remembered. “And that was before fajitas were cool. No tortillas though …”

Sometimes Charlie would also get a live chicken. They’d try to feed him those before the restaurant opened, but one time Charlie did not want to eat until after a children’s birthday party arrived at the restaurant.

The kids were all staring at Charlie right as he decided he was hungry and chomped down on the live chicken.

“All the kids started screaming and crying," Kerbow said. "It was a disaster.”

There was one more problem: People kept stealing Charlie.

“It became like a high school prank or fraternity prank to kidnap Charlie,” Kerbow said.

It’s possible Charlie was the most kidnapped alligator in American history. Kerbow said it happened several times. He specifically remembers restaurant staff needing to pick Charlie up at the Lions Municipal Golf Course. A newspaper account also tells of him being tied to a tree near Town (now Lady Bird) Lake.

Aside from the kidnappings, Kerbow believes Charlie had a pretty good life, eating fajitas and chickens in his moat.

But it was tragically and violently cut short.

One morning, when restaurant workers arrived to start their shifts, they found Charlie murdered in his moat. Apparently, he had been bludgeoned to death. It was an act of cruelty that Kerbow said reflected a more violent time in Austin’s history, when street fights and threats were not an uncommon occurrence around the restaurant.

“Well, I think we had a disgruntled customer,” he said. “I don’t know who it was, could have been one of many, [who] took a tire tool to him one night and dispatched him.”

I’ve heard that restaurant owner Ralph Moreland got other gators to take Charlie’s place. Kerbow doesn't remember that, but he does remember what happened to the original Charlie.

“Ralph actually had him stuffed,” he said. When Moreland opened a new Holiday House on Airport Boulevard, he mounted Charlie's taxidermied body right above the cash register.

"So, when you walk into the store and look up, there’s Charlie!” Kerbow said.

Austin American-Statesman There's Charlie!

Moreland died in 2009, and the Holiday House restaurants have been shut down for years. My efforts to locate this stuffed gator have so far been unsuccessful.

But this story does provide our first possible answer to Florence's question about the Zilker Park gators: There were no gators in Zilker Park. But there was a gator right down the street at the Holiday House.

People remembered going to Barton Springs, then seeing Charlie on Barton Springs Road, and the rumor of the Zilker gators took off.

It sounds plausible. It is, in fact, the answer that the City of Austin’s Parks Department settled on in this brief history of Zilker Park that they produced.

But there is another possibility.



Yes, there were gators in Zilker Park

The second answer is actually the opposite of the first answer: Yes, there must have been gators in Zilker Park sometime around the early '80s.

There are several reasons we can say this, but the most compelling one is that there's an entire generation of Austinites who remember seeing gators in Zilker Park.

I talked to a handful of people with these memories, and they all told me that the gators they saw were definitely not Charlie. And their stories all line up.

When did they see the gators? They all said sometime in the early-to-mid '80s.

Where did they see the gators? A watery pit near the Zilker mini train station, that, at the time, was fenced off.

There were “several alligators,” Blair Newberry said.

“I clearly, clearly remember there being alligators down there,” said Blair’s brother, Mark Newberry.

Frankie Turner remembers thinking, "That's kind of scary. I hope I don't fall in there.”

And they all said the same thing: They saw the gators once and then the gators mysteriously disappeared.

“In my mind as a child, I do remember thinking: Those alligators are in Barton Springs now,” Turner said.

And I've spoken with several more people with similar memories.

In fact, last year, after presenting this story at ATXplained Live, a woman caught up with me to share her own childhood memory of the Zilker gators. She remembered that they smelled bad.

So what do we do with all these memories?

I have found no media reports about gators in Zilker Park in the early '80s.

Has a generation of Austinites entered into a collective delusion? Are all these people part of a conspiracy to spread gator lies around town?

I don’t think so.

One reason I tend to believe them rests on our third and final answer to Florence’s question.



Gators are everywhere

Something I’ve noticed in my career reporting around Central Texas is that, every few years, there is a big gator story.

In 2011, a dead gator turned up in the Highland Lakes. It apparently died after being struck by a boat propeller.

Lower Colorado River Authority This alligator was apparently killed by a boat in 2011.

Also in 2011, a guy in Bastrop shot and killed a 700-pound gator in a creek. He did it without a license and got in trouble for it.

In 2014, a baby gator was found in someone’s yard in Bastrop

In 2016, two gators showed up in a Del Valle retention pond. They spent at least a few years there, eventually causing a neighborhood backlash.

Just this year, a family of gators was spotted in Marble Falls.

But my favorite recent gator sighting is from 2020, when a small alligator was spotted in Lady Bird Lake.

Will Chesson This gator was spotted in Lady Bird Lake in 2020.

So, gators are everywhere. Given that fact, it seems reasonable to believe that they, at some point, could have appeared in Zilker Park.

But what I’ve noticed is that, every time a gator shows up around Austin, everyone around acts like it's the first time it has ever happened.

People are shocked that a gator could be living next door. They make a huge deal out of it. And then they just forget about it, until the next time it happens.

It’s like Austin has alligator amnesia.

We may not be ready to admit it, but gators are here and they have always been here.

“They certainly occur in the Hill Country," said Jon Warner, the alligator program leader for Texas Parks and Wildlife, when I floated my theory. “We have ... a few sightings a year.”

In fact, Warner said he’s seen gators as far north as Dallas.

Some of them may be escaped illicit pets, but others are simply wild gators that have pushed themselves to the outer limits of their natural range.

Warner said there are not a lot of gators around Austin. He said you shouldn't worry about swimming, or ever running into one at all. But you can find them here.

In fact, I tried.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Mose Buchele (left) and Joey Williams go out to look for gators on the Colorado River.

Last fall, to prove the “gators are everywhere” thesis, I embarked on a Colorado River kayaking trip between Bastrop and Austin with a group of friends. People I met along the river said they had heard rumors of the animals, but never spotted them.

As the night grew dark, a storm moved in. We were forced to abandon the search.

But, as one member of our group said as we pulled our boats from the water: “Just because we didn’t see them, doesn’t mean they didn’t see us.”