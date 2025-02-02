© 2025 KUT Public Media

Nina Banks

Legislative Reporting Fellow

Nina Banks is a legislative reporting fellow for The Texas Newsroom. She was previously an intern with KXAN's investigative department and a reporting fellow for The Texas Tribune. She is a junior majoring in political communication at the University of Texas at Austin. She earned her associate degree at Tarrant County College, where she was the managing editor for the student newspaper The Collegian.