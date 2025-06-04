Texas school boards could remove library books under bill on governor's desk

A bill that would give Texas parents and school boards significant power over deciding what books are permitted in their kids’ public school libraries is now awaiting a final nod from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The controversial measure, Senate Bill 13, was authored by McKinney Republican Sen. Angela Paxton. The legislation was officially sent to Abbott’s desk Tuesday after the House and Senate approved a final version of the legislation over the weekend.

SB 13 creates a process for books to be challenged and removed from circulation. The legislation gives school boards the authority to supersede librarians’ decisions on which material is permitted in campus libraries.

Under the bill, school boards would be responsible for creating district-specific policies around what books may be removed or added to their catalogs. The measure also allows school boards to establish library advisory councils to handle the job. The councils — which would be made up of members appointed by the school board — must consist of a majority of parents from the district, but can also include people unaffiliated with the school.

"SB 13 understands that too often and for too long our libraries have been filled with agendas. And it’s time to end that." Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado

The legislation also allows parents to submit a list of books their children are specifically prohibited from checking out at school.

Supporters of the change, like Salado Republican Rep. Brad Buckley, have said it will keep inappropriate books out of students' hands.

“SB 13 understands that too often and for too long our libraries have been filled with agendas. And it’s time to end that,” Buckley said during debate on the measure. “But the way to end it is to empower our local leaders — and our parents, locally — to find some resolution.”

“I am one of those parents,” said Rep. Hillary Hickland, a Republican from Belton, adding she was "appalled" when she saw some of “what our children are exposed to — wicked, vile filth. … It’s fair to say that trust has been broken between parents and public schools.”

Opponents of the legislation say SB 13 is an “overreach” that could create barriers to learning.

That's how Rep. Vicky Goodwin, an Austin Democrat, put it when she urged her fellow lawmakers to vote against the measure earlier this session.

“We do need to protect our kids from pornography and inappropriate content,” she said, while adding that the authority to make those calls should be kept with education and library professionals.

“Our local school districts have [already] created their own book policies,” she said.

Houston Democratic Rep. Jolanda Jones has taken issue with the bill allowing some non-parents to serve on advisory councils.

“SB 13 gives a handpicked group of people on a district-wide council the power to cancel culture, censor curiosity, and control what every kid can read — even if they don’t represent the whole district,” Jones said.

Though the chambers had disagreements around some details in SB 13, they were ultimately able to work them out in a conference committee, ultimately sending the measure to Gov. Abbott.

Unless Abbott chooses to veto the bill, it will become law and go into effect next school year.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed additional reporting to this story.