Gov. Greg Abbott Reiterates Texas Will Not Shutdown Again, While Touting Arrival Of New Coronavirus TreatmentAbbott traveled to hard-hit Lubbock to trumpet that bamlanivimab, the antibody therapy made by Eli Lilly & Company, is now being distributed across Texas.
Coronavirus Cases In Texas Are Soaring Again. But This Time Gov. Greg Abbott Says No Lockdown Is Coming.The last time case numbers were this high, Abbott closed bars and urged Texans to avoid summer holiday gatherings. This time, he's staying the course, relying on a 2-month-old blueprint to claw back reopenings regionally based on hospitalizations.
Texas voters are now required to wear face masks when casting ballots during the pandemic, a federal district judge ruled Tuesday, invalidating an…
Thousands of Texans spent hours waiting in long lines to vote early over the past 10 days. Many wore masks. Some didn’t.But the sight of those maskless…
Texas Appeals Travis County Judge's Ruling That Would Let Multiple Mail Ballot Drop-Off Sites ReopenA Travis County judge on Thursday ruled that Texas counties can have multiple drop-off locations for hand delivery of absentee ballots, overriding Gov.…
Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe said he’s not going to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity Wednesday, citing a memo from the county's top doctor saying…
A federal judge Friday ruled that Texas counties can have multiple drop-off locations for absentee ballots during the Nov. 3 general election, blocking…
Texas bars can reopen at 50% capacity starting next Wednesday if the county judge where they are located approves, Gov. Greg Abbott announced…
Texas voters and voting rights groups are suing Gov. Greg Abbott in federal district court over his order limiting the number of hand-delivery sites for…
Lee esta historia en español. Travis County officials say they plan to fight Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting the number of places where voters can hand…