Gov. Abbott declares Council on American-Islamic Relations, Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist groups

Gov. Greg Abbott designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations Tuesday.

The declaration prohibits both groups from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas and allows "increased enforcement" against both groups, the governor said.

"The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam's 'mastership of the world,'" Abbott said. "The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable."

KERA News reached out to CAIR and will update this story with any response.

CAIR's self-described mission is to "enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims."

The Muslim Brotherhood is an international movement that has advocated for the application of religious law in Muslim-majority countries. While there's no evidence the movement has taken hold in the United States, it has nonetheless been the focus of criticism and controversy.

This is a developing story and will updated.

Copyright 2025 KERA News

