Here are the 16 painted crosswalks and street murals Austin may have to remove under Abbott order

Sixteen crosswalks and street murals in Austin may have to be removed under state and federal safety rules banning artwork and decorative messages on public roads, according to a new city inventory of painted road markings.

Austin Transportation and Public Works Director Richard Mendoza released the list in a memo to Mayor Kirk Watson and City Council. The inventory, dated Friday but posted online Monday, marks the first time Austin has publicly disclosed which artwork could be considered non-compliant under an Oct. 8 letter letter from TxDOT.

"Pavement markings such as decorative crosswalks, murals, or markings conveying artwork or other messages are prohibited on travel lanes, shoulders, intersections, and crosswalks unless they serve a direct traffic control or safety function," TxDOT's executive director Marc Williams wrote. "This prohibition includes the use of symbols, flags, or other markings conveying any message or communications."

TxDOT gave cities 30 days to "remedy any non-compliant installations." Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to withhold state and federal transportation dollars to cities that don't comply.

Williams said TxDOT may grant exceptions if there's a "demonstrated public safety benefit or compelling justification."

The city of Austin plans to request exceptions, but it's still unclear for which crossings.

Three of the artistic crosswalks were actually installed in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, Mendoza said in his memo. All three would be allowed to fade away.

The city had previously acknowledged two high-profile crossings would be considered non-compliant: a rainbow crosswalk at Fourth and Colorado streets and a "Black Artists Matter" street mural on East 11th Street.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT News An image from June 2020 after the words 'Black Artists Matter' were painted along East 11th Street.

The new inventory released by the city also mentions the following locations of painted road markings that may violate the TxDOT order.

Guadalupe at 22nd Street: A giant "TEXAS" in burnt orange lettering was installed on Guadalupe Street along the UT Austin campus in summer 2024. The university worked with the city to have the lettering installed as the Texas Longhorns prepared for their debut in the Southeastern Conference.

Nathan Bernier / KUT News The University of Texas at Austin installed the "TEXAS" mural along Guadalupe Street in August 2024.

Morrow and Watson Streets: A rainbow crosswalk was installed in October 2024 in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration. Austin Transportation and Public Works said it told the federal agency that the paint would be allowed to fade away.

Austin Transportation and Public Works The city said this rainbow crossing at Morrow and Watson streets will be allowed to fade.

Manor Road and Leona Street: The rainbow crosswalk here was installed in October 2024 in partnership with the federal agency. This crosswalk will also fade away and not be repainted.

Austin Transportation and Public Works The city says it will allow this rainbow crosswalk at Manor and Leona to fade.

Pedernales Street and Webberville Road: This crosswalk painted to look like cobblestone is the third installed in October 2024 with the Federal Highway Administration. The city said the plan was always to remove and replace it.

Austin Transportation and Public Works This crossing, installed at Pedernales Street and Webberville Road in October 2024, will be allowed to fade, the city said.

Lake Austin Boulevard: Wavy blue lines represent a river under this white crosswalk. This crossing is part of Austin's official collection of public art and removing it would require a "de-installation process," according to the city's memo.

Austin Transportation and Public Works This river crosswalk was installed in 2016 as part of the city's "Creative Crosswalk Pilot Program."

53rd Street and Avenue H: The city said this art may have been installed by nearby residents without a permit.

Google Street View Mendoza says art in North Hyde Park traffic circles may have been installed without permission from the city.

East 22nd Street and Salina: This traffic circle features a sunflower painting installed in coordination with the Blackland Community Development Corporation in 2015.

Austin Transportation and Public Works This painted intersection, shown here in 2015, was installed in Central East Austin as part of the city's Neighborhood Partnering Program, which helps neighborhoods do things like install public art, add sidewalks or make park improvements.

West Wind Trail at West Gate Boulevard: This painted art was installed in 2017 with help from children. The city said the art is mostly faded and "only minor shading remains." The project includes another painted intersection at West Wind Trail and Jones Street, according to the Neighborhood Partnering Program website. But it's not mentioned in Mendoza's memo.

Carolyn Perez / Austin Transportation and Public Works Children painted stencils for two crosswalks on West Gate Boulevard in 2017 as part of an NPP program with the neighborhood group Fuerza de Westgate.

Cougar Drive and Sahara Drive: The crosswalks here feature decorative art installed in 2017 with help from children and the Armadillo Park Neighborhood Association. The city said the art is almost entirely faded away.

Carolyn Perez / Austin Transportation and Public Works Children painted stencils on two crosswalks at Cougar Drive and Sahara Drive in 2017. The city says only light shading remains.

Onion Creek Drive: The mural installed in a parking lot at Onion Creek Metropolitan Park commemorates the 2013 Onion Creek Floods that killed at least four people. The mural is being restored right now ahead of the 12-year anniversary of the floods on Oct. 31.

City of Austin The city hired muralist Alonso Estrada to create a mural in the parking lot of Onion Creek Metro Park around the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Halloween Floods of 2013. He worked with teenagers enrolled in Caminos, a year-long paid internship offered by the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican-American Cultural Center for Austin-area teens who want to work in creative arts.

"Fairy Alley" between Treadwell Street and Dexter Street: Alleyway art installed in 2015 by the Neighborhood Partnering Program with Wabucy (Walk-Bus-Cycle) Zilker. The city said the mural is mostly faded away.

City of Austin Neighborhood Partnering Program A look at "Fairy Alley" shortly after it was installed in the alley between Treadwell and Dexter streets in the Zilker neighborhood. The city says the mural is mostly faded now.

Joe Sayers Avenue between Ullrich Avenue and Theckla Terrace: This painted artwork installed in 2023 is on the side of the street. Mendoza said it's set to be torn up for a median.

Google Earth One of two murals on Joe Sayers Avenue in North Austin. The painting was installed by Austin Transportation Public Works in 2023.

Arroyo Seco and Jim Hogg Avenue: Austin Transportation and Public Works painted this mural in 2023. The area is slated to be torn up and replaced with a traffic median.

Google Earth The city installed this mural at Arroyo Seco and Jim Hogg Avenue in 2023, but it's outside of any travel lanes.

Lamar Square Drive: Three "non-compliant" yellow crosswalks in South Austin that weren't installed by the city. These could potentially be converted to standard crosswalks. But no curb ramps exist at these locations, which are required when a new crosswalk is built.