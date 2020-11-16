-
Austin City Council members are beginning to approve the last batch of homes in the Williamson Creek flood buyout program. But the strength of the Austin…
It was still dark the morning of Halloween 2013 when hundreds of families in Onion Creek, a neighborhood in South East Austin, woke up to rising water in…
Last Halloween at least 580 homes in Austin were damaged by floods in the Onion Creek area, causing nearly $30 million in property damage. So far, the…
Update: Austin City Council member and mayoral candidate Mike Martinez is asking the city’s Public Safety Commission to consider recommending an…
On the surface of the Onion Creek neighborhood, there’s progress.The community is slowly recovering from 2013's deadly Halloween floods. Many families are…
It’s taken the City of Austin and Travis County almost six months to finalize a report detailing emergency response to the 2013 Halloween floods: what…
When you think about the word “homeless,” what comes to mind?Homelessness can include a person who lacks housing. But it is also includes people in…
The federal government is sending $11.8 million to Travis County to help buy out homes in the flood-prone Onion Creek neighborhood.More than 600 homes in…
A statewide insurance association says the Halloween flooding in Austin caused more than $30 million in insured damages to residential and commercial…
The mostly uninhabited neighborhood of Onion Creek in southeast Austin has experienced some growth. But it’s growth the few neighbors who are back do not…