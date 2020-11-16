-
A collection of 26 music venues, theater spaces and art galleries are getting as much as $50,000 each in one-time funds from the City of Austin to cover…
Four intersections around Austin are now home to murals by local artists. The city’s Artbox program worked with Houston-based UP Art Studio to commission…
When street artist and muralist Luis Angulo first sprayed paint on the concrete walls of the HOPE Outdoor Gallery six years ago, he thought he was doing…
From Texas Standard:The name Georgia O'Keeffe probably brings to mind images of giant, brightly-colored flowers, or the artist's famous skulls, sunsets or…
From Texas Standard.The next full moon falls on June 27. In the west Texas desert near Marfa – if you are in the high desert grasslands just east of town…
From Texas Standard.For a good time in Texas, few combinations beat the trio of Jose Cuervo, salt and a dash of lime. While tequila has long been a staple…
When you’re out enjoying some live music in Austin, you’re probably not thinking about the development rules governing the venue you’re in. But Austin’s…
As rents for residents and businesses continue to climb, Austin City Council has approved a plan to help the city’s artists afford to keep their venues…
For years, Mike “Truth” Johnston has been pasting his colorful portraits of icons from Michael Jordan to Martin Luther King Jr. on dumpsters, billboards…
For many Austin artists, finding affordable space to create is an enormous concern. The Austin City Council is set to consider a plan Thursday to help…