From book discussions to stand-up comedy: 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Austin weather is forecasted to be in the mid-60s this weekend with lots of sunshine — a perfect excuse to get out of the house.

This weekend, you can make a friend — or foe — discussing book-to-movie adaptations, support the next generation of comedians or dance to house music.

Future Front Open Studio

Cost: Free, donation recommended

Saturday,11-4 p.m.

1900 East 12th St.

DJ Cassandra leads a morning yoga stretch in the gallery at 11 a.m. before the “Open Call” curator tour at 12 p.m. Get flash tattoos, a drink at the open bar, or hop on a DJ deck on a first-come first-served basis.

Drafthouse Movie Book Fair @ The Highball

Cost: Free

Saturday, 2:30-6 p.m.

1120 South Lamar Boulevard

Discuss books and their movie adaptations with fellow book lovers. Grab some food and drink while browsing collections.

Fallout Theater Student Showcase

Cost: $8

Saturday, 4-5 p.m.

616 Lavaca St.

Support the next generation of stand-up comedians as they showcase skills they’ve learned from the Austin School of Comedy.

Art in Bloom

Cost: Free

Sunday, 3-6 p.m.

Beh Hur Auditorium, 7811 Rockwood Ln.

View works of art created by patients of Austin State Hospital, displayed alongside contributions from artists in Central Texas. Procceeds benefit therapeutic enrichment programs for patients living in Austin State Hospital.

Another Black History Month House Music Boogie

Cost: $24.95

Friday, doors at 9 p.m

Antone’s Upstairs, 305 E 5th St.

Celebrate Black History Month with house music from DJ Shani, plus DJ Heather. 18+ event.

