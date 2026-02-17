Photos: Austin's Asian communities celebrate Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year for Austin's Asian communities looks different in each household and culture. With the celebration not being a federal holiday, families rely on community events like the festival hosted by the Austin Great Wall Chinese School to experience a piece of their heritage.
Mikanh Gaffeni is one of many attendees who rely on these events for her daughter to experience her family's Vietnamese traditions. “Any chance I get to have our culture reinforce some of our ... tradition, I absolutely want her to have that exposure to it, too," Gaffeni said.
The celebration date varies depending on the moon’s phases and usually falls between late January and February. This year, it falls on Tuesday and ends on March 3.