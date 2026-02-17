Photos: Austin's Asian communities celebrate Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year for Austin's Asian communities looks different in each household and culture. With the celebration not being a federal holiday, families rely on community events like the festival hosted by the Austin Great Wall Chinese School to experience a piece of their heritage.

Mikanh Gaffeni is one of many attendees who rely on these events for her daughter to experience her family's Vietnamese traditions. “Any chance I get to have our culture reinforce some of our ... tradition, I absolutely want her to have that exposure to it, too," Gaffeni said.

The celebration date varies depending on the moon’s phases and usually falls between late January and February. This year, it falls on Tuesday and ends on March 3.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Amelia, 5, receives a lai see or red envelope from a staff member at a Lunar New Year festival event. Her father, Wen Sun, said, “This event is important for her to know her family culture.”

Patricia Lim / KUT News Performers wearing qipao, a traditional Chinese dress, rehearse in a hallway during the event. An event attendee, Nicole, 13, said, “These events are full of fun activities and dance. ... You can explore the beauty of the holiday.”

Patricia Lim / KUT News From left, Jijun Wu, Xiaocun Huang and Toni Huang raise a chunlian, or spring festival couplets, a traditional calligraphy to invite good luck and bring best wishes to the family. “We usually put these on our front door and have the theme on top," Toni said.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Linda Xie and Michael Lu, with Austin Chinese Performing Arts, rehearse before their performance.

Patricia Lim / KUT News The Southern Sea Dragon and Lion Dance team starts the show with a dragon dance.

Patricia Lim / KUT News A crowd of people watch the Southern Sea Dragon and Lion Dance team perform at Webb Middle School.