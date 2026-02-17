© 2026 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Austin's Asian communities celebrate Lunar New Year

KUT 90.5 | By Patricia Lim
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
An audience in the foreground watches as Chinese dragons perform in a gymnasium.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
The Southern Sea Dragon and Lion Dance teams perform at a Lunar New Year Festival event hosted by the Austin Great Wall Chinese School at Webb Middle School.

Lunar New Year for Austin's Asian communities looks different in each household and culture. With the celebration not being a federal holiday, families rely on community events like the festival hosted by the Austin Great Wall Chinese School to experience a piece of their heritage.

Mikanh Gaffeni is one of many attendees who rely on these events for her daughter to experience her family's Vietnamese traditions. “Any chance I get to have our culture reinforce some of our ... tradition, I absolutely want her to have that exposure to it, too," Gaffeni said.

The celebration date varies depending on the moon’s phases and usually falls between late January and February. This year, it falls on Tuesday and ends on March 3.

A man standing at a table that has red items on it hands a red envelope to a small child.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Amelia, 5, receives a lai see or red envelope from a staff member at a Lunar New Year festival event. Her father, Wen Sun, said, “This event is important for her to know her family culture.”
Women in traditional Chinese dress stand near a wall, with their backs to the camera, rehearsing a dance.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Performers wearing qipao, a traditional Chinese dress, rehearse in a hallway during the event. An event attendee, Nicole, 13, said, “These events are full of fun activities and dance. ... You can explore the beauty of the holiday.”
Three women at a table hold up a red banner with Chinese writing on it.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
From left, Jijun Wu, Xiaocun Huang and Toni Huang raise a chunlian, or spring festival couplets, a traditional calligraphy to invite good luck and bring best wishes to the family. “We usually put these on our front door and have the theme on top," Toni said.
An older woman in a small crowd and bright pink dress dances with a man in a formal suit in a hallway at a school.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Linda Xie and Michael Lu, with Austin Chinese Performing Arts, rehearse before their performance.
Men hold up sticks with a dragon attached at the top as they dance in front of young children.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
The Southern Sea Dragon and Lion Dance team starts the show with a dragon dance.
People in the background watch three dragons dancing,with people moving them from underneath, as part of a lunar new year event.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
A crowd of people watch the Southern Sea Dragon and Lion Dance team perform at Webb Middle School.
A crowd of children raise envelopes as performers wearing a dragon costume approaches them.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Children raise their lai see to entice the lion to come near them following their performance at the festival.

Tags
Austin HolidaysKUT
Patricia Lim
Patricia Lim is a photo and video journalist at KUT and KUTX. Got a tip? Email her at plim@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @limpatricia97.
See stories by Patricia Lim
Related Content