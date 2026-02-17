Early voting begins today in Texas. Here’s what to know before you cast your ballot

Starting today, Texas voters can cast their ballots early for the state’s March 3 party primaries. The results of these elections will determine who represents Republicans and Democrats on the ballot in November.

Despite the important role party primaries play in state politics, Texas has consistently seen low voter turnout for them. Take 2022, during the last midterm election year. During those primaries, only 3 million Texans cast ballots — just 17% percent of the state’s registered voters at the time.

Because relatively few of Texas’ more than 18 million eligible voters show up for these elections, that means those who do vote have an outsize influence on the Lone Star State’s political landscape.

Where should I go and what should I bring?

During Texas’ early voting period, which runs through Friday, Feb. 27, voters can cast ballots at any polling place in their country. Check your county’s local elections website or votetexas.gov to find the voting center nearest you. Before heading to the polls, you can make sure you're registered by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

As for what to bring, voters will need to show identification to a poll worker. Most voters use their Texas driver’s license, but according to the Texas SOS, any identification from this list is acceptable:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)



If there’s a chance you aren’t able to provide any of those forms of ID, but are registered to vote, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. This allows a person to vote as long as they’re able to being other supporting forms of identification (like a utility bill, bank statement, or voter registration certificate).

Who’s on the ballot?

In Texas, voters can choose which party primary they want to vote in — Republican or Democratic — when they show up at a polling place. Each party's ballot will have options for the federal, state and county elections being decided in 2026.

On the statewide front, voters will be choosing who they want from their party on November’s ballot for several important Texas leadership roles. Those include governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, attorney general and more. Several key judicial roles are also up for grabs, including four seats on the Texas Supreme Court.

Additionally, all 150 Texas House seat are up for election this year, along with 16 Texas Senate seats. Voters will also choose their preferred party candidate for U.S. Representative in their local congressional district.

Of all the races on the ballot in Texas, the state’s race for a U.S. Senate seat — the seat currently held by Republican Sen. John Cornyn — is getting the most attention. On the Republican side, Cornyn is being challenged by current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Congressman Wesley Hunt. On the Democratic side, Dallas-area Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is facing off against State Rep. James Talarico of Austin.

You can see a complete list of the primary races you’ll be voting in by looking up a sample ballot on your county’s election website.

What’s next?

The ballot for November won’t necessarily be set after votes are tallied on March 3. In Texas, to win a primary outright, a candidate needs to receive 51% of the vote.

If no candidate reaches that threshold for a particular race, that party’s voters will be asked to cast anothe ballot during runoff elections in May.

One thing to note: Texas has open primaries, which means you can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary when you show up at your polling place. However, once you choose which party’s primary you’ll be voting in this year, you’ll have to stick with it through the runoff elections.

