In U.S. Senate campaign kickoff rally, Texas Rep. James Talarico calls for ‘a different kind of politics’

At least one thousand people filled Centennial Plaza in Round Rock Tuesday evening as Texas House Rep. James Talarico, an Austin Democrat, kicked off his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

“There is a deep hunger in this state and in this country for a different kind of politics,” said Talarico, who formally announced his candidacy for the 2026 race on Tuesday morning. “Not a politics of hate, not a politics of tribes, not politics of division — but a politics of love. A love that can heal what's broken in America.”

The Harvard graduate and former middle school teacher has served in the Texas House since 2018. When Talarico first took office at 28, he was the youngest member of the legislature.

Now, at 36, the more seasoned politician faces an uphill battle as he aims to become the first Democrat to win a statewide elected office in more than thirty years.

“Twelve hours ago we started with zero dollars in our campaign account,” Talarico told the crowd before claiming he’d already received $1 million in contributions from “thousands of people across this state, across this country.”

“We have a lot more work to do if we're going to defeat the billionaire mega donors who have taken over this country — but this is an incredible start,” he said.

A crowd listens to James Talarico during a rally announcing his candidacy to run for U.S. Senate in Round Rock, Texas, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Talarico’s notoriety has grown in recent years in part due to social media, where several of his speeches have gone viral. In July, Talarico appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcast with more than 20 million subscribers.

The Democrat’s rising profile is part of what drew realtor Morgan Cox to drive from Dallas to join the event. Cox said she believed Talarico could “go the distance and to finally allow a Democrat to run and win statewide in Texas.”

Katie Kehlenbach, an entrepreneur who lives in Round Rock, told The Texas Newsroom she’s been supporting Talarico since he first ran for office.

“He's somebody who we, locally, have seen as the kind of person who actually represents Texas … the diversity in Texas, the diversity of thought in Texas,” Kehlenbach said. “The true potential of Texas, which is being completely quashed by old white Republican dudes who just want power and money with their friends."

Several local and state elected officials were also in attendance, including state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt and fellow Texas House Democrats like Donna Howard and Shery Cole.

Rep. John Bucy, an Austin Democrat, took the stage first and introduced Talarico, his desk mate in the Texas House. Bucy said serving alongside the candidate in the Texas Legislature was part of what led to his support.

“I've watched James fight with integrity, legislate with empathy, and never once forget who sent him to Austin,” Bucy said.

Talarico, whose grandfather was a Baptist preacher, says he is deeply guided by his Christian faith. He holds a divinity degree from Austin Theological Seminary and often talks about the dangers of Christian nationalism, which he has called “a cancer on our religion.”

A newcomer to races for statewide office, Talarico will be facing off in the 2026 Democratic primary against retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts and former congressman Colin Allred.

Allred, a Dallas Democrat and former NFL player, will likely have the advantage of higher name recognition considering his recent run for U.S. Senate in 2024. Allred lost that election to Sen. Ted Cruz, the incumbent Republican.

In a statement addressing Talarico’s entrance to the field on Tuesday, Allred said, "I've never taken anything for granted in life or politics, and this campaign is no exception.”

On the Republican side of the race, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn will face off in the party’s primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

