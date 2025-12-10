TownLake YMCA expansion would add housing, office and restaurant space to downtown Austin property

The TownLake YMCA in downtown Austin is planning a renovation and expansion of its nearly 5-acre property to include housing, an early education center and other commercial and community spaces.

The nonprofit proposed the project to the City Council on Tuesday, an early step in the development process.

Kathy Kuras, president and CEO of the Greater Austin YMCA, said the project would address a number of issues the city is trying to solve, including a lack of affordable housing and quality childcare downtown, and the limited resources available for elderly residents.

“This project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the health and well-being of the entire community by reimagining the Townlake YMCA,” she said.

The property, located at the corner of West Cesar Chavez Street and North Lamar Boulevard, is set to include at least 90 affordable apartments, up to 750 condos, 110,000 square feet for community and office space, and about 10,000 square feet for restaurant use. It would also include on-site services such as mental health counseling, youth programming and support for elderly residents.

The affordable housing piece would be in partnership with nonprofit Foundation Communities. Walter Moreau, the group’s executive director, said the plan makes way for a seven-story community with two- and three-bedroom apartments adjacent to the YMCA and offering access to its on-site affordable childcare services.

“We think this is a rare and amazing opportunity to build housing for larger households and families with children in the downtown area,” Moreau said.

Local leaders have been working to create more affordable housing and childcare options for people living and working in Austin and downtown. That has included changing city rules to make it easier to build more homes in the city center, relaxing land rules so more childcare centers can operate in more areas of the city, and helping subsidized childcare opportunities for Travis County children.

The transformation also aims to help the city work toward its goal of becoming a more walkable and vibrant community due to the site's proximity to the hike-and-bike trail, local grocery stores and restaurants and public transportation, the YMCA team said.

While residents applauded the need for organizations like the YMCA and the opportunities the project would create for affordability, some worried about added traffic in an already congested area and how the development would change the neighborhood.

Steve Amos, chair for the Old West Austin Neighborhood Association, said one major concern is how the height of the three proposed facilities would diminish the beauty of the area, which is currently filled with trees.

“This will totally change the configuration of the neighborhood and set a very slippery slope for development in an area that looks nothing like this,” Amos said. “We look forward to having conversations so that we can have a development but with a more approachable height.”

Some City Council members called the project an opportunity to bring much-needed resources to the area.

“There are a lot of benefits here, so I am very pleased with the proposal and excited to see it move forward,” said Council Member Vanessa Fuentes.

Joi Harden, the city’s zoning officer, said the plan has to be reviewed by several city departments before the council votes. The goal is to break ground in 2028.