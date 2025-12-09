Remembering Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

For seven decades, Ossie Davis led a distinguished career as an actor, writer, director and producer. Along with his beloved wife, Ruby Dee, he was a renowned civil rights activist and an unforgettable figure in the African American struggle for equality.

Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee were one of the most revered couples of the American stage, two of the most prolific and fearless artists in American culture. As individuals and as a team they created profound and lasting work that has touched all of us.

Ossie Davis died on February 4, 2005. He was 87. Ruby Dee died on June 11, 2014. She was 91.