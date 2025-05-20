A proposed apartment demolition has some questioning Austin affordable housing program

A city program meant to ensure affordable housing is built into new developments is facing criticism for its potential to displace more than 200 residents already living in affordable units in a West Austin complex. Now, they're asking the city council to reconsider the proposal from the property owner.

Density Bonus 90, also known as DB90, was created in February 2024 with the intention of creating different levels of affordable housing in places where it's needed, including along commercial and transit corridors. The program allows developers to build taller and denser apartment complexes as long as a percentage of the apartments are offered at an affordable rate. But housing advocates argue the program has gaps that can actually further displace residents and destroy existing affordable housing, including what exists at Acacia Cliffs.

There, the property owner is proposing a project that would replace all 290 units with up to 700, but, as of now, there is no guarantee that all current residents would have income-restricted housing available to them at the redeveloped complex. The city council is set to vote on the zoning case on Thursday.

If approved, work on the project would begin, starting with rezoning the property. Residents and housing advocates are calling on the council to postpone the vote to allow residents time to negotiate terms with the property owner, including better relocation benefits and guaranteed affordable housing at the redeveloped complex.

“The Austin City Council claims to be the national leader for housing affordability,” said Vianey Camorlinga, a resident and member of the tenant’s association. “But the level of affordability that DB90 adds to the affordable housing stock at 50% to 60% median family income does not begin to compare to the level of deeply affordable units that we have at Acacia Cliffs.”

Luz Moreno Lozano / KUT News The Acacia Cliffs apartment complex in West Austin is made up of three buildings each with a courtyard in the middle. The complex includes 290 apartments, a swimming pool, a basketball court and a dog park.

The redevelopment proposal

Acacia Cliffs is a family-oriented complex that is home to many older adults, young and working families, single parents, and UT Austin students. The property includes 290 apartments, a swimming pool, a basketball court and a dog park.

Despite the amenities, Michael Whellan, the attorney representing the owner, said the complex is more than 50 years old and is in need of upgrades. He said the outdated apartments are why rent is low. It is what is sometimes referred to as naturally occurring affordable housing, or housing that is affordable but not subsidized by any federal programs, according to the National League of Cities.

“Older units start to have problems, no matter how hard you work to keep on top of them,” he said. “And older buildings eat up a lot of energy and let stormwater run off without detaining or treating it. That all starts to add up. What we’re proposing would address all of that.”

All 290 apartments would be demolished under the current proposal and replaced by 650 to 700 new units.

Under the DB90 program, a property owner is allowed to build a taller and more dense complex as long as 10 to 12% of the apartments are income-restricted for people earning 60% or below the median family income, or those earning around $75,000 a year.

That would mean around 80 of the new apartments would be income-restricted. But that is only a fraction of the affordable units already available. Current residents have said they also make much less than $75,000 and are concerned they would be competing with more people for a spot.

Residents and members of the tenants' association said this would effectively push people out and force them to find housing elsewhere.

Whellan said the project is in its early stages, and it will be at least two years before demolition begins. Residents on the property are being offered relocation benefits and assistance, including help with moving expenses, which is required by city law.

The struggle to find affordable housing in Austin

Residents opposed to the project said it's not just about money for moving expenses, but finding affordable places to live has become difficult.

Camorlinga said they want the city council to update the DB90 program so complexes like Acacia Cliffs are not lost, and people are not displaced or end up homeless.

Acacia Cliffs resident Rosa Gutierrez moved from Arizona to Austin about three months ago to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She is on a fixed income and said it took her several months to find a place she could afford to live in the city, and she fears having to start the process all over again.

“The displacement we are all facing is pretty detrimental,” Gutierrez said. “It would be a big hardship for me if I have to move again, and so soon.”

Several residents expressed similar concerns, including having to uproot children who go to school and frequent the parks nearby, and disruptions for people who rely on the bus system to get downtown easily.

Camorlinga said the tenants would like to see the developer do a one-to-one replacement of affordable housing, meaning 290 apartments of the proposed 700 are available at an affordable rate.

Council Member Marc Duchen, who represents the area, said he shares similar concerns about the program and its impact on affordability.

“[DB90] does create some affordability where there is none, which is great when converting from light-industry to housing, but in this case where you are taking naturally occurring affordable housing it actually creates a net loss of affordable housing, because of its low requirements.”

He said he will be calling for changes to the DB90 program, including increasing the number of affordable apartments that are required and increasing relocation benefits. He said he also wants to see the program be used in a more responsible way so that it does not result in a loss of affordable apartments.

Duchen is also calling for a postponement of the vote in hopes that residents and the property owner can reach a more meaningful arrangement. A postponement could take place Thursday but must be agreed to by a majority of the council.