KUT News strengthens local coverage with new education and Hays County reporters

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 18, 2026 – KUT News is strengthening its local reporting with two key beat assignments focused on education and fast-growing Hays County.

Greta Díaz González Vázquez, a familiar voice to Morning Edition listeners on KUT 90.5, is the newsroom’s new education reporter, covering K-12 and higher education across Central Texas. Her reporting explores how policy changes and rapid regional growth are shaping schools, families and educators, with a focus on equity, accountability and the experiences of marginalized communities.

Díaz González Vázquez began her career in public radio in Mexico as a multimedia journalist, where her work earned multiple national and state awards. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of North Texas and welcomes story tips in both English and Spanish via email.

Leigh Walden, a multimedia journalist who joined KUT News in January, is reporting on Hays County, one of the fastest-growing regions in Central Texas. She brings experience from print and audio newsrooms including The Denver Post, National Public Radio, Alaska Public Media and The Montana Free Press.

Originally from Larkspur, Colo., Walden grew up witnessing firsthand the impacts of growth, development and cultural change in small communities – themes that continue to shape her reporting today. She is a graduate of Colorado College, where she studied computer science and journalism, and served as editor-in-chief of her campus newspaper.

Together, these beat assignments expand KUT News’ capacity to deliver in-depth, community-focused reporting on two areas shaping Central Texas’ future: education and regional growth.

