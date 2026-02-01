© 2026 KUT Public Media

Get Involved
Each month we spotlight a local nonprofit that's in need of help. It's a way to connect our listeners with charities that make an impact.

Get Involved spotlight: East Austin Creative Coalition

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published February 1, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
East Austin Creative Coalition

From East Austin Creative Coalition, this mont's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

East Austin Creative Coalition (EACC) works to support, sustain, and elevate African American artists, musicians, and cultural workers in Central East Austin’s African American Cultural Heritage District. Through live music, exhibitions, community programs, and cultural preservation efforts, EACC helps ensure that the creative traditions rooted in this neighborhood remain visible, viable, and valued.

Our vision is a vibrant, inclusive East Austin that honors its African American cultural history while supporting today’s artists and safeguarding this legacy for future generations.
To get involved, volunteer, or support our work, visit our website and follow us on social media @eastaustincreativecoalition

 
Tags
Community Get InvolvedEast AustinPerforming ArtsArts And CultureBluesAustin Music
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.

