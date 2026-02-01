Get Involved spotlight: East Austin Creative Coalition

From East Austin Creative Coalition, this mont's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

East Austin Creative Coalition (EACC) works to support, sustain, and elevate African American artists, musicians, and cultural workers in Central East Austin’s African American Cultural Heritage District. Through live music, exhibitions, community programs, and cultural preservation efforts, EACC helps ensure that the creative traditions rooted in this neighborhood remain visible, viable, and valued.

Our vision is a vibrant, inclusive East Austin that honors its African American cultural history while supporting today’s artists and safeguarding this legacy for future generations.

To get involved, volunteer, or support our work, visit our website and follow us on social media @eastaustincreativecoalition



