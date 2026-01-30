Learn about curling with This Is My Thing, Feb. 15

In the spirit of the 2026 Winter Olympics, kicking off Feb. 6, KUT & KUTX Studios and the This is My Thing podcast are hosting a Curling Open House at the Lone Star Curling Club for the “curling curious.”

Some say curling is one of the most exciting events on the ice. Want to learn more? Join us between 9:30 and 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 15 to watch live curling action and get a feel for the sport. Club members will be on hand to answer questions and share what makes curling so addictive. Attendees age 7 and up are welcome.

Note: this is not a formal learn to curl class, but a chance to get a taste of curling. If you’re ready to dive in and learn more, register for one of the club’s 2-hour Learn to Curl classes.

This Is My Thing Curling Open House

9:30 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 15

The Pond Hockey Club (9402 United Dr.)

This open house is free. An RSVP is requested.

