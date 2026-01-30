Austin students walk out of class as part of nationwide protest against ICE

Students across Austin are walking out of class Friday as part of a national shutdown to protest federal immigration enforcement.

Hundreds of students from Eastside Early College High School, Kealing Middle School, Crockett High and McCallum High School all walked out to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s presence in Minneapolis and its operations in Austin.

The so-called national shutdown has drawn support from businesses and students across the country. The walkouts in Austin precede a planned rally at the Texas Capitol Friday at 5 p.m.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News People gather outside of Austin Community College's Highland campus during a national walkout movement on Friday.

Eastside student Jayla said she felt compelled to walk out because of the recent killings in Minneapolis of Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti, as well as Keith Porter Jr. in Los Angeles. Jayla said she has also heard of Eastside families impacted by ICE activity.

“They're tearing innocent families apart,” the 17-year-old junior said. “They're killing innocent people — and they're just doing a lot. ”

Jayla joined hundreds of students who made the trek from the Capitol grounds, down Lavaca and up to the University of Texas campus. She said she heard about the protest that morning and said her mom supported her decision to walk out.

“This is bigger than school,” she said. “School’s still gonna be there.”

This is a developing story.