This Is My Thing: Guerrilla Art!

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about guerrilla art, which is the term our guest Theresa Bond Zelazny uses for her favorite hobby. A lifelong artist, she’s spent the last few years sharing that art in an unusual way – she leaves it out in random places for strangers to discover and (hopefully) enjoy. Some of her works reflect her favorite political or social causes (protecting the environment, supporting Ukraine, or, in the case of the work she left outside our studio a few weeks ago, donating to your local public radio station). Some are just meant to share a kindness with a stranger.

We’ll talk about her history with art, when and why she decided to get formal training, and what guerrilla art means to her.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again). There’s some great stuff in there that couldn’t fit into the shorter on-air version, including a story about Theresa’s dad’s museum/curio shop/barn-full-of-stuff. Check it out!

1 of 7 — 20251002 Theresa Bond 05.JPG Theresa Bond stands for a portrait in her studio in the Austin Groups for the Elderly building in Austin, Texas on Sept. 16, 2025. Kennedy Weatherby/KUT News Kennedy Weatherby/Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News 2 of 7 — 20251002 Theresa Bond 04.JPG Theresa Bond stands for a portrait in her studio in the Austin Groups for the Elderly building in Austin, Texas on Sept. 16, 2025. Kennedy Weatherby/KUT News Kennedy Weatherby/Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News 3 of 7 — 20251002 Theresa Bond 01.JPG Theresa Bond works in her studio in the Austin Groups for the Elderly building in Austin, Texas on Sept. 16, 2025. Kennedy Weatherby/KUT News Kennedy Weatherby/Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News 4 of 7 — 20251002 Theresa Bond 03.JPG Theresa Bond stands for a portrait in her studio in the Austin Groups for the Elderly building in Austin, Texas on Sept. 16, 2025. Kennedy Weatherby/KUT News Kennedy Weatherby/Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News 5 of 7 — 20251002 Theresa Bond 06.JPG Theresa Bond works in her studio in the Austin Groups for the Elderly building in Austin, Texas on Sept. 16, 2025. Kennedy Weatherby/KUT News Kennedy Weatherby/Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News 6 of 7 — 20251002 Theresa Bond 07.JPG Theresa Bond holds up a banner creation she made to leave for a passerby to find. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 7 of 7 — 20251002 Theresa Bond 08.JPG A creation by Theresa Bond left for a passerby to find. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about fountain pen collecting, upcycling greeting cards, whiffle ball, and more! Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.

