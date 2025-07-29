© 2025 KUT Public Media

This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them. Support for This Is My Thing comes from Fox Service Company. One Call. One Company.

This Is My Thing: Whittling!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Corey Squires whittles at home.
Michael Lee
Corey Squires whittles at home, July 10, 2025

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

We're continuing our Summer of Ancient Hobbies, a theme that just kind of happened without our planning it, but which we're enjoying anyway. We've recently talked with folks about encaustic painting, the board game Go, and the art of quilting — all practices that date back thousands of years.
This week's episode focuses on whittling, which might be our oldest hobby yet (depending on whether you consider the earliest examples of humans cutting into wood with sharp rocks to be early forms of whittling). We’re talking with Cory Squires, whose own history with whittling dates back to his childhood, when his grandfather handed a bored young Cory a block of wood and a knife.

We’ll talk about his history with whittling and wood carving, the sorts of things he creates now (lots of funny animals and pop culture figures, among other things), which parts of the house he's allowed to whittle in, and what it's all doing for his heart and his brain.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

Cory Squires works on his current whittling project, July 10, 2025
1 of 9  — TIMTWhittling02.png
Cory Squires works on his current whittling project, July 10, 2025
Michael Lee
Cory Squires whittles at home, July 10, 2025
2 of 9  — TIMTWhittling01.png
Cory Squires whittles at home, July 10, 2025
Michael Lee
Some of Cory Squires' woodcarving tools, July 10, 2025
3 of 9  — TIMTWhittling03.png
Some of Cory Squires' woodcarving tools, July 10, 2025
Michael Lee
Some of Cory Squires' more recent works, July 10, 2025
4 of 9  — TIMTWhittling04.png
Some of Cory Squires' more recent works, July 10, 2025
Michael Lee
One of Cory Squires' works-in-progress in his garage workspace, July 10, 2025
5 of 9  — TIMTWhittling05.png
One of Cory Squires' works-in-progress in his garage workspace, July 10, 2025
Michael Lee
One of Cory Squires' works-in-progress (bust of 'Weird Al' Yankovic) in his garage workspace, July 10, 2025
6 of 9  — TIMTWhittling06.png
One of Cory Squires' works-in-progress (bust of 'Weird Al' Yankovic) in his garage workspace, July 10, 2025
Michael Lee
A collection of Cory Squires' creations (including a bust of Mr. T) at his home, July 10, 2025
7 of 9  — TIMTWhittling07.png
A collection of Cory Squires' creations (including a bust of Mr. T) at his home, July 10, 2025
Michael Lee
A collection of Cory Squires' creations at his home, July 10, 2025
8 of 9  — TIMTWhittling08.png
A collection of Cory Squires' creations at his home, July 10, 2025
Michael Lee
A collection of Cory Squires' creations at his home, July 10, 2025
9 of 9  — TIMTWhittling09.png
A collection of Cory Squires' creations at his home, July 10, 2025
Michael Lee

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about fountain pen collecting, tabletop gaming, and more! Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.
Life & Arts This Is My Thing
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
See stories by Michael Lee
