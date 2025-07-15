This Is My Thing: Modern Quilting!

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about quilting, which, like our last couple of features, dates back thousands of years. We weren’t going for a theme thing this summer, but we seem to have stumbled upon one. We’re talking with Anna Kehl, who practices an art form known as modern quilting, a variant of quilting that’s only dozens, not thousands of years old.

We’ll talk about her history with quilting, what it means to her, and what she does with all those quilts she makes.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

1 of 9 — 20250707 TIMT quilt 01.JPG Anna Kehl uses a hera marker to guide sewing lines for a quilt in her home studio on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Austin. Leila Saidane/KUT News Leila Saidane/Leila Saidane / KUT News 2 of 9 — 20250707 TIMT quilt 06.JPG Anna Kehl runs a quilt under the Mega Quilter sewing machine in her home studio on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Austin. Leila Saidane/KUT News Leila Saidane/Leila Saidane / KUT News 3 of 9 — 20250707 TIMT quilt 05.JPG Anna Kehl runs a quilt under the Mega Quilter sewing machine in her home studio on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Austin. Leila Saidane/KUT News Leila Saidane/Leila Saidane / KUT News 4 of 9 — 20250707 TIMT quilt 07.JPG Anna Kehl poses for a portrait with a homemade quilt in her home studio on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Austin. Leila Saidane/KUT News Leila Saidane/Leila Saidane / KUT News 5 of 9 — 20250707 TIMT quilt 08.JPG Anna Kehl poses for a portrait in her home studio on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Austin. Leila Saidane/KUT News Leila Saidane/Leila Saidane / KUT News 6 of 9 — 20250707 TIMT quilt 03.JPG Anna Kehl rethreads a sewing machine in her home studio on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Austin. Leila Saidane/KUT News Leila Saidane/Leila Saidane / KUT News 7 of 9 — 20250707 TIMT quilt 09.JPG Anna Kehl poses for a portrait with a homemade quilt, made for a friend, in her home studio on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Austin. Leila Saidane/KUT News Leila Saidane/Leila Saidane / KUT News 8 of 9 — 20250707 TIMT quilt 02.JPG Anna Kehl runs a quilt through the Mega Quilter sewing machine in her home studio on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Austin. Leila Saidane/KUT News Leila Saidane/Leila Saidane / KUT News 9 of 9 — 20250707 TIMT quilt 04.JPG Anna Kehl runs a quilt under the Mega Quilter sewing machine in her home studio on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Austin. Leila Saidane/KUT News Leila Saidane/Leila Saidane / KUT News

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about whittling and wood carving, fountain pen collecting, and more! Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it!




