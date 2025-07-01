This Is My Thing: Encaustic Painting!

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about encaustic painting, which has been around for a couple thousand years but these days isn’t so well known outside the art world. It is, however, very well known to Carol Aaron, who discovered the medium over 15 years ago. It quickly became her art form of choice, and now she spends as much time as she can in her home studio-slash-garage.

We’ll talk about her history with encaustic painting, what it means to her, and her journey from non-artist to artist.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about quilting, whittling, and more! Stay tuned!

