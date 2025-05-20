© 2025 KUT Public Media

This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

Cowboy Golf!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published May 20, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Cowboy Golf founder Steve Merritt prepares to hit a ball during the 2025 Three Steves and a Dan tournament
Michael Lee
Cowboy Golf founder Steve Merritt prepares to hit a ball during the 2025 Three Steves and a Dan tournament

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about the game of Cowboy Golf, invented by Steve Merritt several years ago on his property outside Wimberley and now played yearly in the Three Steves and a Dan tournament (Steve plays with his friends Steve Dehmer, Steve Raatz, and Dan Vineyard). Dan couldn’t make the taping, but all three Steves were on hand to talk about the game’s history, its future, and what it means to their decades-long friendship.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thingpodcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

 

This (uninhabited) birdhouse is the main target in Cowboy Golf
1 of 7  — 20250515 cowboy golf 7.jpg
This (uninhabited) birdhouse is the main target in Cowboy Golf
Michael Lee
The view of the target from tee 2
2 of 7  — birdhouse.jpg
The view of the target from tee 2
Michael Lee
The others look on as Steve Dehmer takes a swing
3 of 7  — 20250515 cowboy golf 04.JPG
The others look on as Steve Dehmer takes a swing
Michael Lee
The gang during the tournament
4 of 7  — 20250515 cowboy golf 02.JPG
The gang during the tournament
Michael Lee
Phase two of Cowboy Golf is searching for the hit balls
5 of 7  — 20250515 cowboy golf 05.JPG
Phase two of Cowboy Golf is searching for the hit balls
Michael Lee
Steve Raatz, former champion, displays the Cowboy Golf trophy
6 of 7  — 20250515 cowboy golf 01.JPG
Steve Raatz, former champion, displays the Cowboy Golf trophy
Michael Lee
2025 champion Dan Vineyard holds his trophy and showcases his winning shots
7 of 7  — 20250515 cowboy golf 06.JPG
2025 champion Dan Vineyard holds his trophy and showcases his winning shots
Michael Lee

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about a sport called Underwater Torpedo League, the ancient board game Go, and an encaustic painter who’s keeping the millennia-old artform alive. Stay tuned!

 And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.

 
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
