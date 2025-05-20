On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about the game of Cowboy Golf, invented by Steve Merritt several years ago on his property outside Wimberley and now played yearly in the Three Steves and a Dan tournament (Steve plays with his friends Steve Dehmer, Steve Raatz, and Dan Vineyard). Dan couldn’t make the taping, but all three Steves were on hand to talk about the game’s history, its future, and what it means to their decades-long friendship.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thingpodcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

1 of 7 — 20250515 cowboy golf 7.jpg This (uninhabited) birdhouse is the main target in Cowboy Golf Michael Lee 2 of 7 — birdhouse.jpg The view of the target from tee 2 Michael Lee 3 of 7 — 20250515 cowboy golf 04.JPG The others look on as Steve Dehmer takes a swing Michael Lee 4 of 7 — 20250515 cowboy golf 02.JPG The gang during the tournament Michael Lee 5 of 7 — 20250515 cowboy golf 05.JPG Phase two of Cowboy Golf is searching for the hit balls Michael Lee 6 of 7 — 20250515 cowboy golf 01.JPG Steve Raatz, former champion, displays the Cowboy Golf trophy Michael Lee 7 of 7 — 20250515 cowboy golf 06.JPG 2025 champion Dan Vineyard holds his trophy and showcases his winning shots Michael Lee

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about a sport called Underwater Torpedo League, the ancient board game Go, and an encaustic painter who’s keeping the millennia-old artform alive. Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.



