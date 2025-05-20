Cowboy Golf!
On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.
The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about the game of Cowboy Golf, invented by Steve Merritt several years ago on his property outside Wimberley and now played yearly in the Three Steves and a Dan tournament (Steve plays with his friends Steve Dehmer, Steve Raatz, and Dan Vineyard). Dan couldn’t make the taping, but all three Steves were on hand to talk about the game’s history, its future, and what it means to their decades-long friendship.
On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thingpodcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).
