This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them. Support for This Is My Thing comes from Fox Service Company. One Call. One Company.

This Is My Thing: Underwater Torpedo League!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published June 3, 2025 at 3:05 AM CDT
Lesley Murray, Underwater Torpedo League athlete, poses for a photo on Monday, April 21, 2025, at Westlake Eanes pool. Patricia Lim/KUT News
On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about Underwater Torpedo League, a sport you might not be familiar with just yet. That’s okay. It’s still pretty new, as sports go. It’s got the same basic objective as soccer or hockey or football (or most sports, really) – your team tries to get an object into a goal while the other team tries to stop you. The key difference is that in Underwater Torpedo League, you’re in a 12-foot deep pool and you must remain underwater if you’re touching the object (which in this case is a smallish rubber torpedo).

Lesley wasn’t expecting to fall in love with a new sport or to find meaningful community when she signed up for that first class, but that’s exactly what happened. We’ll talk about her history with the sport and what it’s come to mean for her.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about the board game Go and encaustic painting, two things invented thousands of years ago and being kept alive by people who still love them. Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.

 

 
Life & Arts This Is My Thing
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
