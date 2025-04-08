This Is My Thing: Meteorites!

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Mendy Ouzillou about his fascination with meteorites. Since childhood, he’s loved interesting rocks of all kinds – “I always had my eyes pointed downwards, always looking for that special rock,” he says. But when he later came to understand that regular people could find or buy rocks that had fallen to Earth from outer space, well, that’s when an interest became what Mendy calls an obsession.

1 of 6 — 20250212 meteorite 07.JPG Some of the many meteorite pieces collected by Mendy Ouzillou on Wednesday, February. 12, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 2 of 6 — 20250212 meteorite 01.JPG Mendy Ouzillou holds one of the many meteorite pieces he has collected on Wednesday, February. 12, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 3 of 6 — 20250212 meteorite 05.JPG Some of the many meteorite pieces collected by Mendy Ouzillou on Wednesday, February. 12, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 4 of 6 — 20250212 meteorite 04.JPG Some of the many meteorite pieces collected by Mendy Ouzillou on Wednesday, February. 12, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 5 of 6 — 20250212 meteorite 06.JPG Some of the many meteorite pieces collected by Mendy Ouzillou on Wednesday, February. 12, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 6 of 6 — 20250212 meteorite 03.JPG Mendy Ouzillou holds one of the many meteorite pieces he has collected on Wednesday, February. 12, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News

