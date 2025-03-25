This Is My Thing: Cake!

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Kim Vidrine about Cake Club, which Kim created six years ago to celebrate two of her great loves: her friend group and cake. Every month, Kim and five of her friends (Kathy Nicklebur, Rowena Suarez, Yadira McCarter, Rachel Woodall, and Kelly Gin) each bake a cake then meet up to reconnect while eating six pieces of cake.

