6 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Austin

Austin has a longstanding tradition of celebrating all that Hispanic and Latino communities contribute to the city’s culture. As Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, here's a roundup of local events.

The Austin Library Hispanic Latino Heritage Month – Sept. 12 – Nov. 20

Get a head start on celebrating and attend workshops on creating Reggaeton-inspired beats, learning bachata and salsa dance, making felt sugar skulls and piñatas, and joining Hispanic literature book clubs. The library will also feature workshops where children can craft Frida Kahlo-inspired flower headbands and Marta Minujín-inspired pop art. Visit the library’s Hispanic Latino Heritage page to keep up with events.

Mariachi Rock Revolution – Sept. 14

This benefit concert combines rock music with traditional mariachi. Watch live performances from Mariachi Rock Revolution, The University of Texas Mariachi Paredes, and country artist and Grammy-winner Rick Treviño. Ticket prices range from $25 to $85. Proceeds will go to Austin Soundwaves' Mariachi Para Todos, an intergenerational program that provides free mariachi lessons to anyone aged 10 or above.

MAS Cultura Event Series – Sept. 14 – 20

Nonprofit organization MAS Cultura has organized a series of creative and community-driven events, like “Mi Casa Su Casa,” a family-style cookout at Auntie’s House on Sept. 14. It is also holding a fashion runway show, “Los Caminos de la Vida,” on Sept. 20. Watch their Instagram for other upcoming events and ticket information.

Fiesta de la Independencia de México – Sept. 15

On Sept. 16, Mexico celebrates 215 years since it declared independence from Spain. Celebrate a day early at a market with handcrafted items sourced from Latin America and live music at Republic Square Park from 6 – 9 p.m. The free event features bands like Roy Lozano Ballet Folklórico — a traditional Mexican folk dance group — and the four-member mariachi band, Mariachi Capital.

Maebelle's Suitcase (La Maleta de Maebelle) – Sept. 28

Austin’s Glass Half Full Theater will perform a Spanish adaptation of the '80s children’s television series “Reading Rainbow.” The plot follows the friendship between Maebelle, a young girl who lives in her treehouse, and a bird she encounters. The two discuss the meaning of possessions and memories, bonding through shared migration hardships — Maebelle’s migration from Columbia and the bird’s migration as winter approaches. Catch this 3 p.m. show at the Huston-Tillotson University King-Seabrook Chapel for $15 per ticket.

2025 HABLA con ORGULLO Awards – Oct. 2

Hispanic Advocates Business Leaders of Austin (HABLA) hosts this annual event to honor and award Hispanic individuals and organizations making an impact in Austin. Contestants are community-nominated, with online voting available from Sept. 13–19 and finalists announced Sept. 22. Winners will be announced Oct. 2 at an event from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Austin Southpark Hotel. The night will feature a reception, dinner, mariachi, DJ, dancing and more, with general admission tickets priced at $100, and others priced up to $5,000.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Monday, Sept. 15, to Wednesday, Oct. 15.