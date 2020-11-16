-
Many organizations have prioritized workplace equality and access to high-paying, executive level jobs for minority groups in recent years.Several 2020…
From Texas Standard.Aside from a state historical marker out front, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 60 clubhouse looks like any other…
From Texas Standard:Black Lives Matter: we’ve heard it a lot lately in the wake of more police shootings of black men. It came up – in different ways – at…
From Texas Standard:In Texas education, there always plenty of fodder still out there to spark outrage. Take a proposed social studies textbook…