© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

This Is My Thing: Community Singing!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published February 11, 2025 at 8:36 AM CST
Sarah Bentley leads a community singing circle
Sarah Bentley leads a community singing circle

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

 On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Sarah Bentley about her love of community singing. It’s a world she entered during the Covid lockdowns, and now it’s become a very large part of her life, helping her find connections and a creative outlet.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Sarah’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.

Sarah Bentley leads a community singing circle
Sarah Bentley leads a community singing circle

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about ceramics, cake, and much more. Stay tuned!

 And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.
Tags
Life & Arts This Is My Thing
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
See stories by Michael Lee
Related Content