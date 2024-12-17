This Is My Thing: Barbershop Quartet!

It’s episode fifteen of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Chuck Loesch about his longtime love of the barbershop quartet. Chuck was introduced to the singing style years ago, as a student at New Braunfels High School (which, we discovered during our conversation, we attended at the same time, though we never knew each other back then). After taking a break from barbershop for a quarter century or so, he rediscovered his love for the genre in 2016 and hasn’t looked back since.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Chuck’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece. Also, below, is a video of Chuck and his band Comida Deluxe performing in KUT’s Studio A.

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’ve got an episode about pole dancing coming up soon, and we’ll get to work on some new stories in 2025. Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the This Is My Thing show page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.



