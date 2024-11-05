This Is My Thing: Nail Art!

We’re now a dozen episodes into This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Kim Reist about a relatively new hobby for her. During the pandemic lockdown, she started experimenting with fingernail art; to her surprise, she found the possibilities endlessly fascinating, and it’s become a great source of creative expression and stress relief for her. Kim’s in what she calls a ‘sub-niche’ of the nail art world, meaning she doesn’t decorate her own natural fingernails but prefers reusable press-on nails. And speaking of press-on nails, quick disclaimer – my last name is Lee but I am not an heir to the Lee Press-On Nails empire. This isn’t some weird buzz marketing to get folks to buy more press-on nails.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Kim’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. You’ll hear from a bike polo player, a glassblower, a pole dancer, a barbershop quartet member, and more. Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the This Is My Thing homepage where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.



