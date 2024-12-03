This Is My Thing: Glass Blowing!

It’s episode fourteen of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Jean Nelson about her nearly lifelong love of glass blowing. Her fascination began at age 10, but it was nearly 40 years before she was able to begin learning the artform. Now it’s her passion. I met Jean at Austin’s Ghost Pepper Glass, where she gave me a glass blowing demonstration while me making a lovely pair of drinking glasses.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Jean’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.

1 of 6 — TIMT glass blowing 04.JPG Jean Nelson removes some glass from the glory hole at Ghost Pepper Glass on October 31, 2024. Mike Lee/KUT News 2 of 6 — TIMT glass blowing 06.JPG Jean Nelson shapes a piece of molten glass at Ghost Pepper Glass on October 31, 2024. Mike Lee/KUT News 3 of 6 — TIMT glass blowing 02.JPG Fellow glassblower Grisha Khutoryan assists Jean Nelson at Ghost Pepper Glass on October 31, 2024. Mike Lee/Kut News 4 of 6 — TIMT glass blowing 05.JPG Jean Nelson shapes a piece of molten glass at Ghost Pepper Glass on October 31, 2024. Mike Lee/KUT News 5 of 6 — TIMT glass blowing 03.JPG Jean Nelson reheats some glass in the glory hole at Ghost Pepper Glass on October 31, 2024. Mike Lee/KUT News 6 of 6 — TIMT glass Blowing 08.png These are the drinking glasses you hear Jean making in this piece! Michael Lee / KUT

