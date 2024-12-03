This Is My Thing: Glass Blowing!
It’s episode fourteen of This Is My Thing and we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.
On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Jean Nelson about her nearly lifelong love of glass blowing. Her fascination began at age 10, but it was nearly 40 years before she was able to begin learning the artform. Now it’s her passion. I met Jean at Austin’s Ghost Pepper Glass, where she gave me a glass blowing demonstration while me making a lovely pair of drinking glasses.
On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Jean’s story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.
We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. You’ll hear from a pole dancer, a barbershop quartet member, and more. Stay tuned!
And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the This Is My Thing show page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.