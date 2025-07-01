© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

A Conversation with James ‘JB’ Brown

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 1, 2025 at 5:59 PM CDT
NFL TODAY Host James Brown Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
John Paul Filo/CBS
/
CBS SPORTS
James ‘JB’ Brown is a three-time Emmy Award-winning network broadcaster and host of “The NFL Today” on CBS and "Inside The NFL" on Showtime.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with James ‘JB’ Brown, host of “The NFL Today” on CBS and "Inside The NFL" on Showtime.

Brown is a three-time Emmy Award-winning network broadcaster. In 2020, he was elected into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. He has hosted the Super Bowl a record setting 11 times including Super Bowl 55 on CBS.

Brown first joined CBS Sports in 1984, when he was part of the network’s broadcast team for its NFL and college basketball coverage, as well as a reporter for the NBA Finals.
Life & Arts In Black AmericaJohn HansonNFL
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
