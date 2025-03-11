This Is My Thing: Ceramics!

This Is My Thing is continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Michael Young about his love of ceramics. That relationship started over 40 years ago, when Michael needed to find a non-science course as an undergrad and took a ceramics class. After a 35 year hiatus, he rediscovered his love of clay and now has a ceramics studio in what used to be his dining room.

Above, you can listen to the on-air version of Michael's story, but if you check out the KUT News Now podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece.

1 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 01.JPG Michael Young uses a credit card to make marks in his piece as he works on his ceramics at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News *Credit card number has been altered** Mike Lee / KUT News 2 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 03.JPG Michael Young works on his ceramics at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 3 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 04.JPG A ceramic piece by Michael Young shown at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 4 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 05.JPG Michael Young uses a credit card to make marks in his piece as he works on his ceramics at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 5 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 06.JPG Michael Young uses a credit card to make marks in his piece as he works on his ceramics at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 6 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 07.JPG Items used to help Michael Young create his ceramics at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 7 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 08.JPG Ceramics by Michael Young shown at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 8 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 09.JPG Ceramics by Michael Young shown at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 9 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 10.JPG Ceramics by Michael Young shown at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 10 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 11.JPG Ceramics by Michael Young shown at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 11 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 12.JPG Ceramics by Michael Young shown at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 12 of 13 — 20240204_TIMT_ceramics 13.JPG Ceramics by Michael Young shown at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News Mike Lee / KUT News 13 of 13 — Dodecahedron.jpg Michael supplied us this glamour shot of a ceramic dodecahedron very much like the one he was making during this piece. Michael Young

